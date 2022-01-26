NBA: Elbow surgery possible for Clippers' Paul George

Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George watches game action against the Denver Nuggets during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Gary A. Vasquez, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Elbow surgery is a possibility for Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George, ESPN reported.

George tore the ulnar collateral ligament tear in his right elbow on Dec. 8. He missed five games, then returned to the Clippers for two games in late December before being shelved again. He last played on Dec. 22.

If he has the surgery, George will miss the remainder of the season, ESPN reported.

The Clippers advanced to the Western Conference semifinals of the NBA playoffs last spring, but injuries have dragged down the team this season. The Clippers have lost four of their past six games and enter Tuesday night's game against the Washington Wizards with a 23-25 record and in ninth place in the conference.

Los Angeles has been without All-NBA forward Kawhi Leonard all season because of a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

George, a seven-time All-Star and first-team All-NBA selection in 2018-19, is in his 12th NBA season. In 732 career games (684 starts) with the Indiana Pacers, Oklahoma City Thunder and Clippers, the 31-year-old has averages of 20.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.

Limited to 26 games this season, he's averaging 24.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists.