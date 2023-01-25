The official match ball for the FIFA Women's World Cup. Handout photo

FIFA and adidas on Tuesday unveiled the official match ball for the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023, dubbed "Oceaunz."

The ball was launched in spectacular fashion, as it traveled over the iconic Sydney skyline by helicopter before arriving at Marks Park overlooking Bondi Beach.

Special delivery! 🚁⚽



Behold the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 official match ball, OCEAUNZ. A design inspired by the unique natural landscapes of the two host nations, Australia & Aotearoa New Zealand. 🌊 #FIFAWWC | #BeyondGreatness pic.twitter.com/4b2zDWP2iN — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) January 24, 2023

The ninth successive football produced by adidas for the FIFA Women's World Cup, Oceaunz's design is inspired by the unique natural landscapes of the two host nations, with visuals nodding to the vast mountains of Aotearoa New Zealand and Australia's connection with the Indian Ocean.

The ball is a celebration of the cultures of both host countries and features designs by Aboriginal artist Chern'ee Sutton, and Māori artist Fiona Collis.

"Adidas has created an iconic official match ball for the FIFA Women's World Cup that reflects diversity, inclusivity and togetherness, fitting themes for the first-ever FIFA Women's World Cup to be co-hosted by two different countries from different confederations," FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura said.

The official match ball's name reflects the coming together of Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand as host nations of the tournament.

It features the same connected ball technology as was seen in Qatar at the FIFA World Cup 2022. This provides precise ball data, which will be made available to video match officials in real-time.

The official match ball, dubbed "Oceaunz," was launched by adidas and FIFA on Tuesday. Handout photo

Combined with player position data and by applying artificial intelligence, the innovative connected ball technology contributes to FIFA's semi-automated offside technology and offers video assistant referees instantaneous information to help optimize decision-making.

The FIFA Women's World Cup kicks off on July 20, with New Zealand taking on Norway in the opening match.

The Philippine women's national football team is among five first-time finalists in the Women's World Cup, along with Morocco, Zambia, Vietnam, and the Republic of Ireland.

The Filipinas are in Group A of the competition together with co-host New Zealand, Norway, and Switzerland.

Oceaunz will be available to purchase in adidas stores, at selected retailers and online at www.adidas.com/football.