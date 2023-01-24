Joseph Bello (16) will be among the holdovers for NU in their campaign in the Open Conference. PVL Media.



MANILA, Philippines -- National University will test itself against the Vanguard Volley Hitters to kick start their title defense in the 2023 Spikers' Turf Open Conference on Wednesday at the Paco Arena.

The Archipelago Builders will embark on their title-retention bid without their stars in Nico Almendras, Ave Retamar, Kennry Malinis and Michaelo Buddin -- all of whom will anchor their school's campaign in the UAAP Season 85 men's volleyball tournament.

That leaves holdovers Mac Bandola, Joseph Bello, Marco Maclang and Ahmad Abdul to carry the cudgels for the Builders in their 6 p.m. match with the Volley Spikers.

Vanguard, meanwhile, will be led by Vince Abrot, Joven Camaganakan, John Diwa, Razzel Palisoc and Romeo Teodones.

Air Force, meanwhile, seeks to mark its return to the league organized by Sports Vision on a winning mode as it takes on another newcomer in D'Navigators Iloilo at 4 p.m.

Three-time best setter Jessie Lopez and two-time league MVP Ranran Abdilla look to run it back for the Jhim Merza-coached Jet Spikers, who skipped the last Spikers' Turf edition for the first time since 2015.

D'Navigators will be anchored by former Santa Rosa City standout Jade Disquitado.