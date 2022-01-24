PBA: NLEX negotiating extensions with Quiñahan, Cruz

Jericho Cruz and JR Quiñahan of the NLEX Road Warriors. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- NLEX coach Yeng Guiao is confident that the Road Warriors will soon reach an agreement with Jericho Cruz and JR Quiñahan regarding the extension of their contracts.

Guiao, who is also the general manager of NLEX, confirmed on "The Chasedown" this weekend that they are currently negotiating with the pair.

"Ang kinakausap namin ngayon, si Jericho, at saka si JR. Eh ito namang mga 'to, matagal ko nang kasama. So we will negotiate with them," he said.

"We're very comfortable, we're very confident na hindi naman siguro kami mahihirapan," he added.

Cruz is a member of the 2014 PBA Draft Class and is thus qualified to be an unrestricted free agent upon the expiration of his contract.

NLEX guard Kevin Alas is also a member of the 2014 draft class, but the Road Warriors re-signed him to a three-year extension last year, well ahead of the free agency period. Guiao revealed that they also signed versatile swingman Anthony Semerad to a contract extension as well.

That leaves Cruz and Quiñahan, both of whom signed an initial two-month contract extension that would have allowed them to stay with NLEX until the end of the PBA Governors' Cup.

However, with the suspension of play due to the spike in COVID-19 cases, those extensions are likely to expire before the conference concludes.

But Guiao is confident that they can work out deals with Quiñahan and Cruz in time.

"We are hoping na bago itong conference na 'to matapos, that two-month extension is going to give us enough time, na hindi ka nagmamadali, na nagne-negotiate doon sa mga nag-expire," he said.

"So pumirma naman 'yung sa two-month extension, and we're already initiating talks with these guys. Ako, kumpyansa naman ako," he added.

Quiñahan, 37, has played for Guiao since the coach's days in Rain or Shine. Guiao also drafted Cruz with the ninth overall pick in 2014 back when he was still calling the shots for the Elasto Painters.