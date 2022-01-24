Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) dunks the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at FTX Arena. Jasen Vinlove, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters.

Jimmy Butler recorded 20 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists, leading the host Miami Heat to a 113-107 win over the struggling Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night.

The Lakers, who trailed by 26 points in the second quarter, cut their deficit to 111-107 with 1:07 left. But Talen Horton-Tucker poor in-bounds pass with seven seconds left led to a Caleb Martin steal and layup, ending the Lakers' final chance.

Duncan Robinson led Miami with 25 points (6 of 11 on 3-pointers) as the Heat improved to 16-5 at home, the best home record in the Eastern Conference.

For Butler, it was his 10th career triple-double with the Heat, breaking the franchise record previously held by LeBron James, who led Miami to NBA titles in 2012 and 2013.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Now with the Lakers, James scored a game-high 33 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and dished four assists Sunday. He has scored at least 26 points in 17 straight games.

Still, James made just 1 of 8 3-pointers, and he couldn't keep his Lakers from falling under .500 (23-24).

Russell Westbrook added 24 points, nine rebounds and nine assists, but he went 0 for 3 on 3-pointers.

Trevor Ariza, who started for the Lakers at forward, was held scoreless on 0-for-5 shooting and charged with a team-high four turnovers.

For the game, the Lakers shot 11 for 40 on 3-pointers (27.5 percent). The Heat made 15 of 33 from distance (45.5 percent).

Miami led by as many as 18 points early, 32-14. The Lakers then went on an 8-0 run.

However, Miami closed the first quarter with a Max Strus buzzer-beating 3-pointer over James, giving the Heat a 39-25 lead. The Heat shot 66.7 percent in that first quarter, accumulating a 14-4 edge on assists and turning the ball over just once.

Los Angeles closed the first half on a 12-3 run and went into the break trailing 69-52.

After three quarters, Miami led 89-70, and the Heat held on in the fourth.