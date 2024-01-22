Denice Zamboanga during her Atomweight MMA match against Lin Heqin of China in the ONE Championship held at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on December 3, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Denice Zamboanga is not lacking for motivation as she prepares to challenge Stamp Fairtex for the ONE women's atomweight MMA world title on March 1 at the Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar.

Their showdown is part of the massive ONE 166: Qatar fight card, which features four world title matches.

Helping Zamboanga gear up for the all-important fight are her brother, Drex, and her fiancé and ONE Friday Fights rising star Fritz Biagtan.

"Of course, I'm blessed to have my brother with me. He's been with me ever since I started and he's still with me now," said Zamboanga. "My fiancé, Fritz, he's also handling my strength and conditioning for this fight. I'm happy that two of the most important people in my life are with me for this fight."

Both Drex and Biagtan have had some success in the local MMA scene; the latter is also a national kickboxing champion.

Recently, Zamboanga playfully posed with the belts that her brother and fiancé have won, giving herself an added push for her upcoming bout with Stamp.

Filipina MMA fighter Denice Zamboanga poses with the belts won by her brother, Drex, and fiancé Fritz Biagtan. Handout/ONE Championship.

"There was a photo where I was wearing all the belts that the gym had won. I told my brother, lemme try and feel it out. Honestly, I'm happy for my brother and Fritz because they've already experienced being a champion locally," said Zamboanga.

"I've never felt that, whether amateur or pro, so now I take this as motivation to add the biggest belt in this collection," she added.

Zamboanga, ranked second in her division, will be taking on a good friend and a former training partner in Stamp Fairtex for the world championship.

Aside from their match, the ONE 166 card will also feature a showdown between Joshua "The Passion" Pacio and Jarred "The Monkey God" Brooks for the ONE strawweight MMA world championship.

ONE Middleweight MMA World Champion Reinier "The Dutch Knight" de Ridder defends his belt against former tormentor and two-division MMA World Champ Anatoly "Sladkiy" Malykhin.

ONE Featherweight MMA World Champion Tang Kai and interim king Thanh Le will unify belts.

FROM THE ARCHIVES