SEA Games: Duckeyyy to call shots for men's ML:BB team

Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA - Long-time Bren Esports coach Francis "Duckeyyy" Glindro will handle the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang national team to be fielded in the 2023 Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia.

Sibol's players for the SEA Games will come from newly-crowned ML:BB world champs Echo Philippines, pro teams Onic Philippines, Bren Esports, and Gamelab Esports, and whose athletes will be picked through a draft combine to be held from February 6-8.

"SEA Games it is then," the M2 world champion coach said on Facebook.

Duckeyyy was a member of EVOS Legends' coaching staff. He also called the shots for Bren Esports when it bagged the first ML world title for the Philippines alongside Sibol 2023 aspirants David Charles "Flap" Canon and Karl "KarlTzy" Nepomuceno, who is now with Echo Philippines.

Gamelab and Bren duked it out in the qualifier round finals, which determined the team's coach, as was the case during the International Esports Federation world championships.