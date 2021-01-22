Reports: Rockets acquire Kevin Porter Jr. from Cavs

The Houston Rockets acquired guard Kevin Porter Jr. for a protected second-round pick, multiple media outlets reported Thursday night.

The deal provides the rebuilding Rockets with a talented but temperamental 20-year-old who could have a bright future in the league if he is able to move past his off-the-court issues.

Porter averaged 10 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 50 games (three starts) as a rookie last season, but he did not play for Cleveland this season because of personal reasons.

The Cavaliers recently sought to trade Porter after his angry outburst in the team's locker room, according to multiple media reports. Porter allegedly threw food and screamed because his locker was moved to make way for recent acquisition Taurean Prince, who arrived as part of a four-team blockbuster trade that sent James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets.

Cleveland general manager Koby Altman tried to intervene during the blowup but Porter "remained combative," according to a report from The Athletic.

Porter, 20, attended the University of Southern California and was the No. 30 overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft.

--Field Level Media

