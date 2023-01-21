SEA Games: Smart Omega to represent PH in women's ML:BB

MANILA - Smart Omega Empress will represent the Philippines in the Southeast Asian Games' women's Mobile Legends: Bang Bang competition.

Smart Omega beat ZOL Esports EastCreek en route to representing the country in the 2023 SEA Games to be held in Cambodia.

The all-women's powerhouse defeated Risk Velkhana (2-1), Z4 Prodigy (2-0), and Above the Law Fe (2-0) before beating ZOL EastCreek.

They will be the country's first-ever all-female ML:BB team to join the SEA Games, and the second all-female esports team overall after members of GrindSky Eris clinched the gold medal in League of Legends: Wild Rift in Hanoi, Vietnam last year.

The qualifiers for the men's division in ML:BB is still ongoing, with a draft combine happening from Feb 6-8.