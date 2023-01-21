Photos from NCAA Philippines YouTube channel

MANILA – Colegio de San Juan de Letran and University of Perpetual Help System-Dalta lifted the championship trophies in the NCAA Season 98 beach volleyball tournament Saturday.

The duo of Louie Ramirez and Jefferson Marapoc of Perpetual dethroned Emilio Aguinaldo College to rule the men’s division at the Subic Bay Freeport Zone.

Ramirez and Marapoc edged out Ralph Joshua Pitogo and Joshua Ramilo via a 21-10, 15-21, 15-13 escape in the finals.

Marapoc tallied 22 points, all from attacks, while Ramirez stood tall at the net with eight blocks aside from 11 hits for 19-point production.

Meanwhile, Letran’s Chamberlaine Cunada and Lara Mae Silva denied Perpetual a golden double in beach volley as they trounced the duo of Mary Rhose Dapol and Janine Padua.

Cunada and Silva made quick work of Perpetual in the finals, 21-17, 21-12 en route to winning the women’s crown.

Cunada registered 15 attacks and two aces for 17 points while Silva added nine of her own.