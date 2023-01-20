Batang Pilipino Basketball League founders Ron Camara (left) and Jun Ebdane (right) with host Gretchen Fullido. Dennis Gasgonia, ABS-CBN News



MANILA -- After 9 months, grassroots league Batang Pilipino Basketball League (BPBL) is wrapping up its inaugural season with its national elimination and finals on Jan. 27-29 as 25 teams from all over the country vie for the crown.

Founders Jun Ebdane and Ron Camara said that over 10,000 players participated in their tryouts and joined 194 teams that competed in the regional level.

From the original 194 teams, 25 will be competing in the nationals with 500 athlete-delegates gathering in Metro Manila for the 3-day event.

Camara, the league commissioner, said everyone aged 18-and below were permitted to join, especially the out-of-school youth.

"Isa sa mga mission and vision ng BPBL is mabigyang opportunity ang mga kabataan na ma-expose, makilala sa larangan ng basketball. Kaya 'yung out-of-school youth sinama natin, kasi karamihan ng mga liga puro school-based so paano 'yung mga kabataan na gustong lumaro at may talento?" said Camara in a press conference on Friday.

The league also wants to give these athletes the chance to go back to school.

"Ginawa rin natin ito para makita sila ng university-collegiate coaches para mabigyan sila ng tsansa na makapag-aral through scholarship. For example, maraming mga player sa Aklan kinuha na ng mga university dito. 'Yun ang goal namin, 'yung mga out-of-school youth na hindi kayang pag-aralin ng magulang at nabigyan ng talento sa basketball makapag-aral muli," he said.

The elimination round will be held from Jan. 27 to 28, at 4 venues in San Juan City: San Juan Gymnasium, Ronac Art Center, Greenhills West Basketball Court, and the Filoil EcoOil Centre.

The finals, which will be live-streamed on Facebook and YouTube, happens on Jan. 29 at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.

Ebdane said they initially planned to limit the league within Metro Manila.

"Pero since napag-usapan namin ang problema sa mga kabataan na nalululong sa gadgets, walang sports activities, during the pandemic, tinanong namin ang sarili namin: Bakit 'di natin gawing buong Pilipinas?" he said.

BPBL also uses a unique format that will allow all the team members to have equal playing time which means there will be no benchwarmers among the squads.

"The first five minutes, magfi-field ng limang player. The next five minutes, another five players... Pagdating ng third quarter, another five players so napalaro mo silang lahat. 'Yung last five minutes, play your best players," said Camara.

Hence, the league carries the tag line: "Lahat ng player makalalaro, walang mababangko."