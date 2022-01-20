Michele Gumabao of the Creamline Cool Smashers. PVL Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- Veteran opposite hitter Michele Gumabao will not suit up for the Creamline Cool Smashers in the upcoming season of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL).

This, as she is set to focus on campaigning for a seat in the House of Representatives. Gumabao, 29, is part of the Mothers For Change party-list.

"As of now po, naka-leave of absence indefinitely po ako," Gumabao said on Wednesday on ONE PH's "Wag Po."

"Pero I'm still with Creamline," she assured.

Gumabao joined the Cool Smashers in 2018 and has since won three championships with the team. They finished as runners-up in the 2021 PVL Open Conference, falling to the Jaja Santiago-led Chery Tiggo in three games.

ABS-CBN News has sought a comment from Creamline management on the development. The Cool Smashers have yet to announce any new signings ahead of the PVL season that is tentatively set to open on February 16.

Gumabao is the second nominee of Mothers For Change party-list, with Mocha Uson as the first nominee.

They will need to win 4 percent of the national vote in order to get two seats in Congress.

Gumabao, who was crowned Binibining Pilipinas Globe in 2018, is also an ambassadress of National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC), which has repeatedly made headlines for allegedly red-tagging personalities.