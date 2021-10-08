Volleyball player and beauty queen Michele Gumabao has set her sights in politics as she is named the second nominee of the Mocha Uson-led Mothers For Change (MOCHA) party-list for the upcoming Halalan 2022.

Gumabao accompanied Uson in filing their certificates of nomination and acceptance on Friday.

Uson’s hand was even raised by President Rodrigo Duterte after filing her bid at the Sofitel Philippine Plaza. She is the first nominee of the MOCHA party-list.

LOOK: Nominees of MOCHA or Mothers For Change party list. Mocha Uson is first nominee while NTF-ELCAC ambassador Michele Gumabao is second nominee. #Halalan2022 | via @jauhnetienne pic.twitter.com/XnNMMEi9ko — ABS-CBN News Channel (@ANCALERTS) October 8, 2021

The Creamline Cool Smasher hitter was recently tapped as ambassadress of National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) which made headlines numerous times for allegedly red-tagging personalities.

Gumabao first rose to fame when she suited up for the De La Salle University Lady Spikers, winning three UAAP titles.

She then continued her playing career in several club teams such as the AirAsia Flying Spikers and Pocari Sweat Lady Warriors before joining the Cool Smashers.

Gumabao also tried her luck in beauty pageants, joining Binibining Pilipinas in 2018 where she won the Binibining Pilipinas Globe title. She represented the country in the Miss Globe pageant and finished as part of the top 15.

The athlete then joined the inaugural Miss Universe Philippines pageant in 2020 where she placed second runner-up. Rabiya Mateo of Iloilo took home the crown.

Gumabao also appeared on "Pinoy Big Brother: All-In" in 2014. -- with reports from Jauhn Villaruel, ABS-CBN News

