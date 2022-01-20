PVL: Choco Mucho bolsters depth by signing Des Cheng

Former UAAP Finals MVP Desiree Cheng is headed to Choco Mucho. File photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Choco Mucho Flying Titans on Thursday announced the signing of versatile spiker Desiree Cheng, bolstering their depth ahead of the new Premier Volleyball League (PVL) season.

Cheng moves to the Rebisco-backed franchise after several years of playing for the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers.

"Adding Des to the roster will give the team much more depth making the Flying Titans unstoppable," Choco Mucho said of Cheng.

Welcome home, Des! (@itsmedescheng)



Adding Des to the roster will give the team much more depth making the Flying Titans unstoppable. Team Titans, let’s all welcome the newest addition to our family, Choco Mucho Flying Titans Open Hitter, Des Cheng!#FlyingTitans #TitanPride pic.twitter.com/MI7aykHoXC — Choco Mucho Flying Titans (@CMFlyingTitans) January 20, 2022

In Choco Mucho, Cheng reunites with former De La Salle University and F2 teammate Aduke Ogunsanya, who had signed with the Flying Titans last week.

Cheng brings with her a strong resume that includes two UAAP championships and a UAAP Best Server award. She was also the Finals MVP in Season 79.

Aside from Cheng and Ogunsanya, Choco Mucho has also signed middle blocker Cherry Nunag, libero Thang Ponce, and veteran setter Jem Ferrer in the build-up to the season.