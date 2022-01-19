One Championship announces two more events

ONE Championship Founder and Chairman Chatri Sityodtong.

ONE Championship announced two new events after a solid first outing with ONE: Heavy Hitters.

First up is ONE: Full Circle on February 25, headlined by two-division world champion Reinier "The Dutch Knight" De Ridder putting his ONE middleweight title on the line against ONE welterweight champion Kiamrian "Brazen" Abbasov.

De Ridder has long waited for a clash with Abbasov, and he's confident that he will easily win over the Kyrgyz national when they meet in the Circle.

"Kiamrian Abbasov is very interesting. He's been on a tear lately. It would be very cool to face him," De Ridder said.

"I think I'd be very dominant in a fight with Abbasov. Just because I'm better everywhere," he continued.

"I'm taller, I'm stronger, I'm rangier, I'm heavier, and he gets taken down by almost anybody. So, he'll definitely get taken down by me. So, I see myself finishing that fight early."

Soon after, it's ONE featherweight champion Thanh Le's turn to take center stage when he defends his title against unbeaten American grappler Garry "The Lion Killer" Tonon at ONE: Lights Out on March 11.

The match will pit two men with contrasting styles, with Le known for his devastating striking, while Tonon is regarded as one of the most accomplished Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu practitioners in the Circle.

With a combined 94 percent finishing rate between them, this fight won't likely go the distance.

These announcements came after the revelation of the ONE bantamweight title clash between Bibiano "The Flash" Fernandes and John "Hands of Stone" Lineker in ONE: Bad Blood on February 11, and the new date for ONE X on March 26.