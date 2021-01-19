PVF officials defy Cantada, will join volleyball elections - report

Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Rep. Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino (third from left) and volleyball stake holders (from left) Ariel Paredes, Ramon "Tats" Suzara and Rustico "Otie" Camangian pose for unity. Handout

MANILA, Philippines -- Officials of the Philippine Volleyball Federation (PVF) intend to join the upcoming elections that will be supervised by the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) next week.

The Philippine Star reported that PVF vice-president Dr. Arnel Hajan has told the POC that they want to be included in the elections, which will determine the leaders of the new volleyball federation that will be hopefully recognized by the FIVB.

This, despite after PVF president Edgardo "Boy" Cantada slammed the proposed solution of the POC, which entails distributing the positions in the organization to the volleyball stakeholders.

"We, PVF for Mindanao, Visayas, Luzon and Metro Manila would like to express our sincerest manifestation and support the unification for volleyball and requesting your leadership to consider our voice and participate in the open and transparent general elections," Hajan said in his letter to POC president Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino.

The letter was also reportedly signed by Nestor Bello, who represents PVF in the National Capital Region, Garry Jamili of the Visayas, and Yul Benosa of North Luzon.

The PVF was represented during a meeting of volleyball stakeholders last Saturday by its secretary general, Rustico "Otie" Camangian.

On Sunday, Cantada expressed his dismay after it was revealed that the PVF, the Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas, Inc., and the newly-formed Alliances of Philippine Volleyball Inc. (APVI) would each get four positions in the board of the federation.

A POC official would get the 13th spot.

Cantada called the whole enterprise "a big farce," particularly the appointment of Ramon "Tats" Suzara as president and of Ricky Palou as treasurer.

"The conditions and parameters you set for the immediate resolution of the problem are unacceptable," Cantada said in a post addressed to Tolentino.

"We regretfully reject the solution that you propose," he also said.

But it appears that officials from his group do not share Cantada's sentiment, as they plan to join the elections that will be held on Monday at the East Ocean Seafood Restaurant in Paranaque.

