Football: Sam Mewis' hat trick carries USWNT past Colombia

United States midfielder Sam Mewis (top center) celebrates a goal with forward Megan Rapinoe (left) as midfielder Lindsey Horan (9) and defender Crystal Dunn (19) join in during the first half against Colombia at Exploria Stadium. Reinhold Matay, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

The Mewis sisters, led by Samantha's three goals, did all the scoring as the U.S. women's national team opened its 2021 campaign with a 4-0 victory against Colombia on Monday in Orlando, Fla.

After goals in the fourth and 33rd minutes, Samantha Mewis coolly deposited a penalty kick in the 47th minute for her first hat trick and 21st international goal.

Kristie Mewis got her second goal in a U.S. uniform in the 86th minute from the second assist of the game by Carli Lloyd as the world's No. 1 team extended its unbeaten streak to 33 matches (30-0-3) before a limited-capacity crowd of 4,000 at Exploria Stadium.

Colombia is ranked 26th. The teams play again at the same venue on Friday.

Samantha Mewis opened the scoring early when she took a pass from the left side by Megan Rapinoe and slotted a shot from 12 yards.

Colombia goalie Sandra Sepulveda injured herself after pushing a header by Lloyd over the bar in the 27th minute. Sepulveda (seven saves) stayed in the game only to be beaten by a Samantha Mewis header from a Lloyd assist six minutes later to make it 2-0.

That goal made Mewis the 30th USWNT player to reach 20 career goals.

She was not done as Lindsey Horan was pulled down in the box to set up the third score. Mewis was subbed in the 64th minute for Rose Lavelle.

U.S. goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher did not face a shot.

Brazilian-born U.S. midfielder Catarina Macario made her debut in the 46th minute after being cleared by FIFA to play for the country she moved to at age 12. She replaced Rapinoe.

The U.S. had not played on American soil since a 3-1 victory against Japan in the final of the SheBelieves Cup on March 11, 2020, in Frisco, Texas. The Americans have not lost in 49 home matches (44-0-5).

The match was the first for the U.S. since a 2-0 road win over the Netherlands on Nov. 27.

