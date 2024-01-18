Police clear Giddey after allegations of inappropriate relationship

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (R) of Australia in action against the Atlanta Hawks the first half of their NBA game at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, November 22, 2021. Erik S. Lesser, EPA-EFE/File.



LOS ANGELES, United States - Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey won't face charges after a police investigation into allegations he had an improper relationship with an underage girl, police in Newport Beach, California, said Wednesday.

"After a thorough and exhaustive examination, we have completed our investigation into information that was circulating on social media involving Josh Giddey," the Newport Beach Police Department said in a statement.

"Our detectives have reviewed all of the available information and were unable to corroborate any criminal activity related to Mr. Giddey."

Police in Newport Beach had opened their investigation in November after the allegations surfaced.

In a post that was later deleted, an anonymous social media user said a girl seen with Giddey in videos and photos was a high school junior at the time.

The NBA had begun looking into the matter but put its investigation on hold pending the police probe.

Meanwhile Giddey, a 21-year-old Australian who was the sixth overall pick in the 2021 draft, has declined to comment on what Oklahoma City coach Mark Daigneault called a "personal matter."

Giddey has continued to play throughout the investigation and is averaging 11.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Thunder, but he has faced jeers in road games since the allegations surfaced.

bb/caw

© Agence France-Presse