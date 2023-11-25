Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (R) of Australia in action against the Atlanta Hawks the first half of their NBA game at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, November 22, 2021. Erik S. Lesser, EPA-EFE/File.

LOS ANGELES -- Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey declined to comment Friday amid reports the NBA was looking into allegations he had an improper relationship with an underage girl.

The Athletic, citing NBA spokesman Mike Bass, said the league was investigating the allegations that surfaced on social media earlier this week.

Giddey, speaking to reporters at Oklahoma City practice on Friday, declined to discuss the matter.

"I understand the question, obviously, but no, there's no further comment right now," said the 21-year-old from Australia, who was the sixth overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft.

Asked again, he said much the same.

"I get the question guys, I completely understand you guys want to know about it but just for right now, I don't have anything to say," Giddey said.

Thunder coach Mark Daigneault also declined to discuss the matter.

"Personal matter, and I have no comment on it," Daigneault told reporters. "And that'll be my comment on anything related."

Giddey is averaging 12.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game for the Thunder, who boast an 11-4 record and host the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday.

© Agence France-Presse