MANILA -- Pinoy basketball star Rhenz Abando is set for Manila return, albeit briefly.

His squad, Anyang Jung Kwan Jang, will face TNT in the East Asia Super League on January 24 at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

Unfortunately for his Filipino fans, Abando will not suit up as he continues to recover from the harrowing fall he suffered during the Red Boosters’ 85-81 loss to Goyang Sono in the Korean Basketball League last month.

Abando collided with Goyang Sono’s Chinanu Onuaku which left him with a fracture on his third and fourth lumbar vertebrae, a sprained wrist, and a concussion.

Although expected to be out of commission for about a month, the former NCAA Rookie-MVP from Colegio de San Juan de Letran said he’s feeling a little better now, as seen in a video released by Anyang Jung Kwan Jang, the reigning KBL champion, this week on its social media platforms.

“I feel better than the first day that I got the injury. To all the fans who got worried about me, now I’m gonna tell you that I feel better. For the past two weeks, [I've been getting] better,” the 25-year-old Filipino said.

EASL already made the announcement of Abando coming to Manila to be with the Red Boosters, who are currently in second place behind undefeated Chiba Jets (4-0) in Group A with an even 2-2 record.

TNT, which still has a slim chance of making the semis, is tied with Taipei Fubon Braves at 1-4 at the bottom of the standings.

Anyang prevailed over TNT in their first meeting in Korea last month, 105-97.