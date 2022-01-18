Volleyball: PVL hails 'true warrior' Sue Roces

Sue Roces ended her volleyball career with the Perlas Spikers. PVL Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Premier Volleyball League (PVL) on Tuesday paid tribute to veteran spiker Sue Roces, who announced her retirement from the sport after a decorated career that spanned two decades.

After making a name for herself in the UAAP with the University of the East Lady Warriors, Roces became a mainstay of what was then known as the Shakey's V-League, winning Most Valuable Player honors in the 2010 Collegiate Conference as a guest player for San Sebastian College.

She also played for Adamson University, University of Santo Tomas, Ateneo de Manila University, and the Philippine Navy, before suiting up for PLDT and BaliPure. Roces ended her career with the Perlas Spikers.

"We are grateful to have had a player like Sue Roces in our league. Coming from University of the East, she was a true warrior, never backing down from any challenge," PVL president Ricky Palou said in a statement.

Thank you and good luck in your next journey, @sueroces, from your PVL family 🙌 🙌 🙌 pic.twitter.com/BJBn19afAM — The Premier Volleyball League (PVL) (@PVLph) January 18, 2022

As a guest player for collegiate teams, Roces "became a mentor to the student-athletes in the schools she joined."

"We knew from there that she has a future in coaching," Palou said of Roces, who has indicated that she plans to pursue a coaching career after hanging up her sneakers.

"Though it is sad to see her retire, we would also like to celebrate her career. We are thankful to have helped in developing her, and it was an honor seeing her grow, not just as a player but also as a person," Palou said. "Thank you, Sue! Good luck on your next journey!"

Roces, 37, expressed her gratitude to the league where she spent virtually all of her semi-professional and professional career.

"Maraming, maraming salamat PVL," she said. "Masaya ako na sa ligang ito naibahagi ko ang aking talento. Isa kayo sa humubog sa akin bilang isang atleta."

"Sobrang blessed ako dahil naging malaking parte ng journey ko ang PVL."