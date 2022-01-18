Basketball: Juan GDL, Earthfriends Tokyo Z part ways

Juan Gomez de Liaño of Earthfriends Tokyo Z. File photo. (c) B.LEAGUE

Earthfriends Tokyo Z has canceled the contract of Filipino import Juan Gomez de Liaño after a "mutual agreement" with the player, the team announced on Tuesday.

The former UAAP Rookie of the Year played in 17 of the team's 30 games, making 12 starts. He averaged just 5.3 points, 2.4 assists, and 2.2 rebounds per game in 16.6 minutes per contest.

"We had a lot of discussions between the team and the players… We are very sorry that we couldn't explain the situation to everyone," the team said in a statement.

Gomez de Liaño, one of two Filipinos in the B.League's second division along with Kemark Cariño of Aomori Wat's, said he was grateful to the Tokyo Z organization.

"I learned so much despite everything that has happened and I'll always be grateful for that," said the former University of the Philippines star.

"Thank you Tokyo Z for giving me the opportunity and opening doors for me to play in such a beautiful country," he also said.

Gomez de Liaño last played for Tokyo Z on December 4, an 89-65 defeat to Cariño and Aomori Wat's. He had two points, three assists, and two rebounds in a losing effort.

Earthfriends Tokyo Z currently have a 5-25 record in the East District of Division 2.

