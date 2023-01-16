Carl Tamayo (33) of the UP Fighting Maroons during their match against the De La Salle Green Archers for the opening games of the UAAP Season 85 held at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City, October 1, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Filipino players in Japan's B.League are in full support of Carl Tamayo's move to turn professional, despite having played just two seasons in the UAAP.

Tamayo, 21, became the latest player to leave college early after foregoing his final three seasons of eligibility with the University of the Philippines (UP) at the end of Season 85. He has since signed a contract to be the Asian quota player for the Ryukyu Golden Kings in the B.League.

Before him, players like SJ Belangel, RJ Abarrientos, and Rhenz Abando all opted to leave their respective schools ahead of schedule, and accept professional contracts in the Korean Basketball League.

It's a move that Ray Parks Jr. of the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins applauds.

"Go. Go," Parks said emphatically when asked for his reaction to these players' decisions.

Parks himself left National University with still a season of eligibility left, after having already graduated. He went on to try his luck in the United States before returning to play in the PBA. He left the local league in 2020 and is now plying his trade in Japan.

"For these guys right now, having an opportunity to actually play internationally at such a young age, to be able to provide for their families, it's just great," said Parks. "Basketball, wala eh, titigil din 'yang talbog ng bola eh."

"I feel like, if you can get a jump on it, you should really take advantage of the opportunity to see the world," he added.

Kiefer Ravena said the current generation of Filipino players are blessed to have these many options available to them. Ravena maximized his eligibility with Ateneo de Manila University before also seeking opportunities in the United States. He went on to play for NLEX in the PBA before signing with Shiga in the B.League.

"I wish when we were in college, we had the opportunity to do the same, too. But, you know, the time evolves in terms of like, basketball, and the generation of basketball players right now has the ability to actually play overseas, even though they're just college players," said Ravena.

"It's not as if they don't just want to play in college. It means that they're also capable of showcasing their talents out here in Japan or in Korea or elsewhere. So I'm happy for them," he added.

Ray Parks in action during the B.League Asia Rising Star Game. (c) B.LEAGUE

The Filipinos in B.League are especially excited for Tamayo, who will be joining a powerhouse team in Ryukyu. The Golden Kings were runners-up in the B.League's 2021-22 season, and are currently third in the Western Conference with a 21-8 win-loss record.

"He's in a great position," said Parks, whose Nagoya squad is pushing Ryukyu for a playoff spot. "He's going to a great team. So sky's the limit for him. He's very talented. I know he still has a lot more to grow, he still has a lot more to hone his skills. But CT is a good kid. He's a good kid."

"I'm excited for him. Sky's the limit for the kid," said Ravena. "He's 21, and he's gonna be in a team where he has a lot of vets to learn from, and it's also a strong team. So that's good for him."

Thirdy Ravena, the first Filipino to sign with a B.League team back in 2020, expects Tamayo to learn plenty from the big men in the B.League, some of whom have experience in the NBA and Euroleague.

"It's going to be exciting," said the younger Ravena, now in his third season with the San-En NeoPhoenix. "I know he's going to fit in well with the team, especially if he can play the three position with the imports that they have, they're gonna be incredibly tough to stop."

Tamayo was the Rookie of the Year in UAAP Season 84, where he helped the Fighting Maroons win the championship, before earning Mythical Team honors in Season 85.

