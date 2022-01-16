

Mylene Paat and Nakhon Ratchasima QminC regained their winning ways on Sunday, with a straight-sets victory against Kasetsart at the Nimibutr Stadium in Bangkok.

Nakhon Ratchasima came away with a swift 25-15, 25-17, 25-15 triumph that evened their record at 3-3 in the 2021-22 Women's Volleyball Thailand League.

Paat and her squad were coming off a four-set defeat against unbeaten squad Supreme Chonburi last Wednesday, wherein she had 10 points before being benched in the fourth frame.

Nakhon Ratchasima returns to action next Saturday against Pro Flex RSU, still at the same Bangkok venue.