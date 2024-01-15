Alex Eala, Tots Carlos to be recognized in PSA Awards

Filipina tennis star Alex Eala and Creamline ace Tots Carlos. PVL Media, POC-PSC Media.

MANILA -- Filipina tennis star Alex Eala and Creamline ace Tots Carlos will have a share of the spotlight in the San Miguel Corporation-Philippine Sportswriters Association (SMC-PSA) Awards Night.

Eala, 18, will be crowned Ms. Tennis while Carlos, 25, will be hailed as Ms. Volleyball during the formal affair on January 29 at the grand ballroom of the Diamond Hotel.

Earlier, the PSA announced that June Mar Fajardo of San Miguel is once again Mr. Basketball, while Sarina Bolden of the Philippine women's national team is Ms. Football. All four athletes are part of the list of over 130 awardees in the PSA's honor roll.

The event will be highlighted by the awarding of Athlete of the Year honors to Olympic-bound pole vaulter EJ Obiena.

A recipient of a Major Award two years ago, Eala will be honored this time after an eventful 2023 wherein she established herself as an emerging force in the sport. Eala won two ITF titles and barged into the top 200 rankings in the world last year.

At the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Eala ended a 61-year medal drought for Philippine tennis by winning the bronze in the women’s single event, and then teamed up with Francis Casey Alcantara for a podium finish in the mixed doubles.

Carlos, meanwhile, emerged as one of the top stars in the country after leading the Cool Smashers to the PVL First All-Filipino Conference championship, despite the absence of Alyssa Valdez. She was named the league's MVP in the same tournament, the third time she won the top individual honor in the league.

In December, Carlos then helped Creamline win the Second All-Filipino Conference against Choco Mucho, earning Finals MVP honors.