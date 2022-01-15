Undefeated Filipino junior bantamweight Jade Bornea punched his way to title contention by knocking out Mohammad Obbadi of Morocco in their IBF junior bantamweight title eliminator fight in Mexico on Friday.

Bornea landed a crippling shot to Obbadi's midsection in the third round of their bout, forcing the Moroccan to his knees.

Obbadi, who was on all fours, was counted out with 1:25 minutes remaining in the round.

With the victory, Bornea, who was recently signed by new promotions Probellum, gained the right to challenge IBF junior bantamweight champion Jerwin Ancajas.

Bornea, however, will have to wait as Ancajas is apparently set to defend his title against against Fernando Daniel Martinez of Argentina on the February 26.

If Ancajas wins, he is also expected to pursue his supposed title unification clash with WBO junior bantamweight champ Kazuto Ioka. The fight was supposed to take place on New Year's Eve, but was rescheduled due to the surge of COVID-19 cases.