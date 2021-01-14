MMA: Professional Fighters League hopes to break into Asia

Kickboxing legend and PFL president Ray Sefo with VP for Corporate Communications Loren Mack.

Professional Fighters League (PFL), the only MMA organization that features a regular season-style tournament, is working on its global expansion.

PFL vice president Loren Mack, who has worked for a couple of major MMA organizations, said they are setting their sights on Asia, including the Philippines.

"Definitely, the PFL is looking to expand and break into markets in Asia. Countries like Japan, Thailand, South Korea, and of course, the Philippines are some of the hotspots that we're looking at," said Mack.

"From personal experience, I know just how big the MMA market is in Asia, and I know how big the PFL can be there."

Mack said they are just waiting for the pandemic to ease down so the PFL can visit several Asian destinations and hold open workouts.

The PFL follows a regular season, a playoffs, and a finals format, which gives all fighters an even playing field and an equal chance at winning the million-dollar grand prize and the PFL World Championship.

"It's the most fighter-friendly, and fan-friendly type of format," said Mack.

PFL is headlined by champions such as Kayla Harrison, Lance Palmer, Natan Schulte and Ray Cooper III and veteran stars such as Rory MacDonald, newly signed Fabricio Werdum and Anthony Pettis. They also recently acquired South Korean prospect Sung Bin Jo.

"I know how incredible the passion of fight fans in the Philippines and other parts of Asia. Hopefully in the very near future, in 2021, we can get there and take a look at the potential talent there," said Mack.