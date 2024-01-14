Valorant: Team Secret snags APAC Predator League title

Team Secret during their Grand Final match at the APAC Predator League held at the Mall of Asia Arena. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATED) - Team Secret snagged the Asia-Pacific Predator League title after sweeping Japan's FAV Gaming, 2-0, at the Grand Finals held at the Mall of Asia Arena, Sunday night.

After falling short in the previous edition of the tournament, the Adobo Gang finally nabbed the Predator Shield, the second straight year a Filipino squad did so after RRQ, which bannered an all-Filipino lineup then, clinched the title.

Team Secret prevailed in Game 1 despite having identical compositions with FAV Gaming. Bucking a slow start on the attacking front at 4-3, Team Secret ran away with the lead, before eventually securing the win at a 13-7 scoreline.

Adrian "Invy" Reyes chalked up 22 kills, 12 deaths and 7 assists on KAY/O, while Jeremy "Jremy" Cabrera impressed on his debut with Jett, snagging an ace on a Bulldog during round 14.

In Haven, Team Secret kept FAV Gaming blank for the first seven rounds, and kept that momentum right until the end of the first half at 11-1.

After a brief scare as the defenders, Team Secret closed things out in Round 15.

Team Secret new blood Noel "NDG" De Guia shined in Game 2, putting up 18 kills, 5 deaths, and 4 assists on KillJoy.

Team Secret will take home $65,000 (P3.5 million), the lion's share of the $100,000 prize pool.