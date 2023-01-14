PBA: Ginebra eyes adjustments for Bay Area's Powell

Myles Powell towed Bay Area to victory in Game 6. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- Limiting Myles Powell will be the priority for Barangay Ginebra when they face the Bay Area Dragons in the deciding Game 7 of the 2022 PBA Commissioners' Cup Finals on Sunday.

The American import played in Game 6 despite a foot injury and lifted Bay Area to an 87-84 win, tallying 29 points on 11-of-20 shooting. It was his lowest scoring output of the conference, but it proved enough to send the series to a do-or-die seventh game.

Ginebra coach Tim Cone believes they did a good enough job on the defensive end, especially as the Dragons scored just 87 points in the win. Still, he welcomes the additional time that the Gin Kings got to further study the prolific guard.

"We'll look at it, rethink it," Cone said of their strategy against Powell, who scored 12 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter to help erase a seven-point Ginebra lead.

"We have time now. We had like 45 minutes to set the game plan for him in our last practice," he revealed. "So hopefully, we'll have a little more time, and think [about] what we're doing about it. Look at him a little bit."

Game 6 marked the first time that Ginebra played against Powell. The guard last saw action in on November 23, scoring 37 points against the TNT Tropang GIGA before being sidelined with a foot injury. In his place, Canadian forward Andrew Nicholson powered Bay Area to a Finals appearance.

But Nicholson has been ruled out with an ankle injury that he suffered in Game 3, and Powell decided to play through the pain in Game 6.

"The rhythm of their offense is different," Ginebra import Justin Brownlee said of the Dragons in Game 6.

"With Nicholson, he played outside as well, but he's an inside player too, so, just the rhythm, we just got to focus on different areas. [With Powell,] they attacked from the perimeter and shot the three-ball well, so I think that's the biggest thing," he added.

"We just got to really key in on what they like to do now, more so from the perimeter than when they had Nicholson and going inside."

Aside from their defense on Powell, however, the Gin Kings will also have to improve their shot-making. They were limited to 20 points in the fourth quarter in Game 6, with Brownlee and Stanley Pringle missing big three-pointers down the stretch that could have kept them ahead.

"We had some moments in the game, but down the stretch, they hit some big shots, and we couldn't match that, and that was the outcome," Brownlee said.

"In my mind, we did a good job defensively. We had him where we wanted," Cone also said. "But they had a great shooting night from three, almost 50%. We shot 20%. That was the difference in the game."

Game 7 is on Sunday at the Philippine Arena.