Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdelsol. Courtesy: M4 World Championship

JAKARTA, Indonesia - Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdelsol and coach Denver "Yeb" Miranda on Saturday ended their M4 World Championship journey after Onic Esports crumbled at the hands of RRQ Hoshi at the Tennis Indoor Senayan in Jakarta, Indonesia.

At an Indonesia royal derby held in their host stage, RRQ, coached by Michael "Arcadia" Bocado, swept the Indonesian champions.

Onic Esports will end the tournament at third place - with a better standing than the M3 World Championships, when they fell in their lower bracket playoff match against Blacklist.

Onic Esports were the top seed in MPL Indonesia, with Kairi reaping the season and playoff MVP award in his debut season abroad.

RRQ will face Echo Philippines at 7 p.m. Saturday for the last world championship Grand Finals slot.