M4: Echo downs RRQ, sets another all-Pinoy worlds showdown

JAKARTA, Indonesia -- Echo Philippines on Saturday pocketed the last Grand Finals slot in the M4 World Championships after giving last surviving host team RRQ Hoshi a 3-1 beating at the Tennis Indoor Senayan in Jakarta, Indonesia.

This will be Echo's first Grand Finals appearance on the world stage, and Karl "KarlTzy" Nepomuceno's second after he clinched the title with Bren Esports in Singapore in early 2021.

Echo Philippines will face Blacklist International, who are on a quest to become the first back-to-back Mobile Legends: Bang Bang world champions, on January 15.

More details to follow.