NorthPort is still waiting for its replacement import to arrive following the exit of Cameron Forte.

Batang Pier coach Pido Jarencio told PBA Rush that James Artis, who played in European leagues, has yet to arrive in the country.

"Waiting na lang ng visa, hoping this week mayroon na," said Jarencio.

Artis was chosen to take over the spot left by Forte, who went down with an injury after 2 games with NorthPort.

Artis played in France for the Chorale Roanne Basket 2 years ago, averaging 11.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

He last played in Greece for the Ionikos Nikaias and left in November 2021.

