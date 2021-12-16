Import Cameron Forte is reportedly on his way out as NorthPort begins looking for his replacement.

Forte won't be able to suit up for the Batang Pier due to a knee injury, which is expected to render him unavailable indefinitely.

The NorthPort management is tapping its contacts in the US for possible options, according to the PBA website.

The Batang Pier have yet to win after three games in the Governors Cup.

The good news is NorthPort will have enough time to acclimatize the replacement import after their game against Ginebra on Friday.

The Batang Pier will be playing next early January.

Forte normed 17.5 points and 19 rebounds during NorthPort's close defeats against to Alaska and NLEX.

The injury forced him to sit out their third loss against San Miguel Beer last Sunday.