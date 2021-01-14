Still-growing Kai Sotto sends message: 'Watch me work'

Kai Sotto is not yet done growing.

The Filipino teenager on Thursday revealed that he now stands at 7-foot-3, growing one more inch after turning 18 last May.

His wingspan is now at 7-foot-5, Sotto also said.

Height 7’3

Wingspan 7’5

Continue to WATCH ME WORK — Kai Sotto (@kzsottolive) January 13, 2021

Moreover, Sotto also continues to put in the work as he prepares for his debut in the NBA G League together with Team Ignite.

"Continue to WATCH ME WORK," Sotto tweeted.

Sotto and the rest of Team Ignite will see action next month, when the NBA G League season tips off in a "bubble" at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

Team Ignite, which also features top prospects like Jalen Green and Jonathan Kuminga, is among the 18 teams competing in the G League this season.

"We're excited to be a part of the G League schedule at Disney," said Team Ignite head coach Brian Shaw. "This is a unique opportunity for our players to showcase their development while gaining a high volume of experience quickly against the caliber of talent they'll face every day in the NBA."

