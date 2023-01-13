'I don't care about stats': KarlTzy embraces team player role

Karl "KarlTzy" Nepomuceno. Courtesy: Moonton Games

JAKARTA, Indonesia -- The hotly anticipated match between Echo Philippines and Onic Esports saw star junglers Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdelsol and Karl "KarlTzy" Nepomuceno shine in their own ways.

While Pinoy import Kairi brought in the highlight reels in outplaying Echo's players, M2 Finals MVP KarlTzy shone in the utility jungler role as his Fredrinn hardly got on the death board.

Speaking to the press after winning against Onic, Thursday evening, KarlTzy downplayed his chances of bagging an individual award -- so as long as the team clinches the title.

"I think we are the best team. I am a team player right now. I don't care about stats or MVP -- I've been there," KarlTzy said.

For KarlTzy, the anticipated bout between him and Kairi met his expectations.

And for the whole team, it was the matter of banning all of Kairi's comfort picks that made life easier for them.

"Sobrang lakas po kasi talaga ni Kairi kaya po halos lahat po ng comfort [heroes] niya ni-respect ban po namin. Sobrang taas po ng respeto namin kay Kairi saka sa buong Onic po," Echo captain Tristan "Yawi" Cabrera said.

Echo Philippines will face Blacklist International tonight for the first M4 grand finals slot.