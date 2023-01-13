After M4 stint, Hesa, Zico part ways with Burn x Flash

Jhonwin "Hesa" Vergara and John Michael "Zico" Dizon have parted ways with Burn x Flash, both confirmed on social media Friday evening.

This comes days after their exit from the M4 world championships in Jakarta, Indonesia.

"Thank you, BURN X FLASH for seeing the fire in me, for putting your trust in me and making me one of your own. Thank you to the Cambodian community, our Flamers, for welcoming and supporting me from day one up to the last. My stay in Cambodia may be short and sweet, but it was definitely one for the books," the MPL Cambodia championship coach said.

Hesa thanked Cambodians for their warm welcome, and said he was thankful to step on the world stage for the first time.

"Moving from MPL PH to MPL KH has been such an amazing opportunity and a wild journey. I appreciate all of the Cambodians who were friendly & welcoming, the delightful foods, and all of my supporters especially to those who have been there since the beginning of my journey," Hesa said.

Both Zico and Hesa were recruited by the Cambodian squad mid-2022, after they left Nexplay EVOS in the Philippines.

From a third place finish in the regular season, Burn x Flash went on to clinch the MPL Cambodia title and get the league's lone slot to the M4 World Championships.

Burn x Flash struggled to make a mark on the world stage, with Zico contracting COVID-19 during the group stages.

Burn x Flash eventually succumbed to The Valley in the first round of the world championship knockout stages.