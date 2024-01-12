Watch more News on iWantTFC

It was a record-setting deal for Filipino-American NBA head coach Erik Spoelstra.

The Miami Heat has signed Spoelstra to an eight-year $120 million extension. The amount is the most money ever committed to a North American coach of any professional sport.

Said Spoelstra: "I feel a great responsibility to be a caretaker of this culture now and moving forward. It’s a unique responsibility that runs deep in my blood."

The 53-year-old started with the Heat as a video coordinator in 1997 and eventually became an assistant. He was named head coach in 2008.

Since taking over the helm of the team, Spoelstra has led the Heat to six NBA finals, winning two championships, and is currently 19th when it comes to all-time wins.

Spoelstra’s contract was set to end after this season. He addressed the contract extension shortly before Wednesday night’s home game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

There, he showed appreciation for the franchise's owners and leaders who have stuck with him for nearly 39 years.

"It’s very humbling to have that kind of contingent stability, for the staff as well," said Spoelstra. "We can wrap our minds around the foreseeable future."

He added: "I’m just an incredibly great fan for the Arison family, Mickey and Nick, obviously Andy obviously my relationship with Pat. Outside of my parents, the biggest mentor I’ve had in my life."

The news was well received by his former players, most notably Lebron James and Dwayne Wade who were part of his championship winning teams.

"Happy and proud is an understatement," Wade wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "His work ethic is unmatched."

Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press, who covers the Miami Heat, said the contract sends a loud message about Spoelstra and the future of the Miami Heat franchise.

"If there was a team that was going to give a coach an eight-year contract in his 16th season, it’s going to be the Miami Heat," he said. "What this really means is forget how it locks up Spoelstra’s future which without any doubt he is a Heat lifer."

Beyond the action in South Florida, the richest sports coach in North America is also on USA basketball’s staff and is seen as a potential head coach for the 2028 Olympics.