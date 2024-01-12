B.League All-Star selection a testament to Filipinos’ talent, says Matthew Wright

B.League Filipino import Matthew Wright. Photo from Kyoto Hannaryz

MANILA — For the second season in a row, Matthew Wright is in the Japan B.League Asia Rising Stars Game.

The Kyoto Hannaryz guard will be playing alongside fellow Filipinos Dwight Ramos of Levanga Hokkaido, who was named as the All-Star team captain, San-En Neo Phoenix’s Thirdy Ravena, and Shiga Lakes’ Kiefer Ravena.

Kai Sotto of the Yokohama B-Corsairs, Ryukyu Golden Kings’ Carl Tamayo, RJ Abbarientos of the Shinshu Brave Warriors, Nagoya Dolphins’ Ray Parks Jr., RZ Fukuoka’s Greg Slaughter, and Roosevelt Adams of the Yamagata Wyverns, are also in the team.

This, according to the former Phoenix Fuel Masters guard, is a flattering experience for him, especially since he will be playing in a squad that is mostly made up of his countrymen.

“It’s a great honor to be a part of these All-Star festivities,” the 6-foot-4 guard shared during their media availability earlier today. “For me, it’s the second year in a row, and I’m very honored and flattered to be a part of it.”

“Not only to represent myself, my team, and my family, but the bigger picture is to represent the Philippines,” said the former PBA All-Star.

“I’m glad to be a part of something that showcases Filipino talent. I’m positive that what we’re doing, what Ray Parks is doing, Dwight Ramos is doing, will only help build Filipino basketball and give Asian quota players more respect,” he added, while also saying that he hopes this experience will also entice other hoopers to lace their kicks in Japan.

“Hopefully, we’ll continue to grow, and there will be more players throughout the years from other countries that will come and play.”

Aside from yet another All-Star appearance, Wright is also the newest member of the league’s 1,000-points club, a list that includes the Ravena brothers, Ramos, and Parks.

“I think it’s just a testament to the talent that the Philippines has,” said Wright, who entered the club during Kyoto’s bout against the Chiba Jets last week.

Wright also became the fastest Filipino import to reach 1K points, with him doing it in just 80 Division 1 games. He said that this was not one of his main goals when he came into the Land of the Rising Sun.

“I can speak for everyone that you mentioned that none of us came in here trying to score a thousand points, or like that was the main goal,” said Wright.

“We just wanted to come here to represent ourselves, our country, and try to be as effective and valuable to our teams,” he added.

For now, however, Matthew will be focusing on their game against the B.League’s Asian imports on Saturday, January 13.

Their game is scheduled at 12:15 PM, Manila time, at the Okinawa Arena.