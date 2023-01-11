KBL: Abando, Anyang overwhelm Abarrientos, Ulsan

Rhenz Abando and Anyang KGC underscored their status as the top team in the Korean Basketball League (KBL) after a 100-86 rout of Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus on Wednesday at the Dongchun Gymnasium.

Abando put on a show, with 20 points, three rebounds, two steals, two blocks and one assist for Anyang, which improved to 22-9 in the 2022-23 KBL season.

The former NCAA Most Valuable Player fouled out with still over six minutes left, but his absence didn't deter Anyang from cruising to victory. They led by as much as 29 points in the ball game to hand Ulsan their 14th loss of the season.

Oh Se-keun had 18 points, six rebounds and six assists, while Omari Spellman added 17 points and seven boards for Anyang, which stayed at the No. 1 spot in the league standings.

Ulsan's Filipino import, RJ Abarrientos, was limited to six points on 2-of-9 shooting from long range. Gaige Prim had 23 points and 10 rebounds as they dropped to 17-14 in the season.

The KBL will take a break for its All-Star festivities this weekend, which will see Abarrientos take part in the midseason showcase.

He will also play with Abando and Daegu KOGAS Pegasus guard SJ Belangel in the KBL All-Star 3x3 game against Anyang KGC's Byeon Jun-hyung, Goyang Carrot Jumpers' Lee Jung-hyun, and Seoul SK Knights' Kim Sun-hyung.