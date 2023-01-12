Melvin Jerusalem is eyeing more world titles after winning the WBO minimumweight title. Courtesy of ZIP Sanman Promotions

The Philippines has a new world champion after Melvin Jerusalem knocked out Japan's Masataka Taniguchi in Osaka last Friday to take the WBO minimumweight title.

Even though a week has not gone by after his victory, the Bukidnon native is ready to enter the ring again to become the undisputed world champion.

It's every professional boxer's dream to become a world champion, and this is what Jerusalem attained after throwing a powerful right straight to the chest of the then-world champion Taniguchi.

Jerusalem did not just leave the results in the judge's hands, sealing his own destiny for his first world title in the World Boxing Organization.

For Jerusalem, the win was the fruit of almost 9 years of perseverance and faith in God even if he wasn't lucky enough in his first crack for a world title in 2017.

"Ito talaga 'yung pinakamalaking laban ko sa career ko sa boxing, 'yung WBO world xhampionship. Kasi nu'ng lumaban ako sa Thailand, kaunting tao lang nanonood. 'Yung sa Japan Arena kasi, ang lawak, ang daming tao, kaya ito po talaga 'yung pinakamalaking laban ko sa boxing, kaya sobrang saya na nakamit ko [ito]," he said.

The minimumweight in boxing is the lowest weight class, with competitors tipping in at not more than 105 pounds. It is not easy to maintain power at such a low weight.

"'Pag nag-re-reduce ka talaga, walang kain, bawas sa kain, tapos gutom ka. Kaunti lang 'yung tulog mo. 'Yung kalaban ko, nakita namin ni Coach Michael na sobrang laki niya kaya parang nasa isip namin na mahirapan na siyang kumuha ng timbang," said Jerusalem.

The WBO is one of the 4 world titles recognized by the the International Boxing Hall of Fame (IBHOF) as a world champion recognition, along with the World Boxing Assocation (WBA), World Boxing Council (WBC), and the International Boxing Federation (IBF).

Even if he was crowned just a week ago, he is ready to undergo intense training to capture the other three belts, Jersualem told ABS-CBN News.

"Kung bigyan ng pagkakataon, 'yung tatlong belt, kahit sino sa kanila labanan ko, kasi baka sakali makuha natin 'yung apat na belt. Malay natin. Pagsisikapan natin 'yan," he said.

"Sa ngayon, lalo na akong ginaganahan mag-training kasi world champion na ako. Ngayon gusto ko pa rin 'yung may ma-iangat pa ako. May kulang pa talaga sa akin, kaya kung sino man 'yung papiliin ako, kahit sino sa kanila lalabanan ko."

For the 28-year-old dynamo, the fulfillment of his dream is a gift from God. With his dedication and diligence in training coupled with his desire to alleviate his family from poverty, Jerusalem is raring to punch his way to more world titles.