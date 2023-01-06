From Melvin Jerusalem's Facebook page

Melvin Jerusalem captured the WBO minimumweight title on Friday by knocking out Japan's Masakata Taniguchi in Osaka.

With the win, Jerusalem ended the Philippines' world title drought in boxing.

Jerusalem dropped Taniguchi with a crippling right straight in the second round.

Taniguchi tried to stand up but remained wobbly on his feet. The referee then decided to stop the fight at 1:04 in Round 2 after seeing the Japanese unfit to continue.

The Michael Domingo-coached Jerusalem jacked his record to 20-2-0, with 12 wins coming by way of stoppage.

The 28-year-old Taniguchi fell to his fourth career defeat in 20 fights.