

Olympic silver medalist Carlo Paalam knows he can't be a boxer forever.

This is why he has decided to invest his Olympic earnings in preparation for a secure life outside the boxing ring.

Paalam posted a series of photos online showing the mini-grocery he set up inside his own commercial building in Cagayan de Oro City.

The pictures came with a simple caption: "Another hard work earned."

Paalam worked as a scavenger during his younger years before going full time in amateur boxing. His hard work paid off with a silver medal in the recent Tokyo Olympics.

Paalam got at least P17 million from the government and several sport patrons for his exploits in the ring. A housing developer also gave him a P3.6-million house and lot in Cagayan de Oro.

He also got a P5-million house and lot in Tagaytay.

