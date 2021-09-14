Olympic silver medalist Carlo Paalam got another reward, one that he will use in out-of-town rides.

Paalam on Tuesday was gifted with a sleek, black Yamaha YZF R6, a bike he has long been dreaming to have.

The awarding done online was made possible by motorcycle dealer Motortrade and Yamaha Philippines.

Aside from getting a big bike, Paalam was also given a 5-year comprehensive insurance from Pioneer for his brand new motorcycle.

Paalam was accompanied in the awarding by his girlfriend Stephanie Sepulveda.

The amateur boxer from Bukidnon is an avid motorcycle enthusiast.

He has been posting on Instagram some of the motorcycles he has ridden in the past, including a Honda RS150 and a Yamaha Sniper.

But his dream bike is a Yamaha YZF R6, a 599cc-engine-powered sports bike worth P749,000.

Paalam got at least P17 million from the government and several sport patrons for his exploits in the Tokyo Olympics. A housing developer also gave him a P3.6-million house and lot in Cagayan de Oro.

He is also set to get a P5-million house and lot in Tagaytay.

