PBA: Game 7 in PH Arena a 'dream come true' for Dragons

A record crowd is expected when Bay Area and Barangay Ginebra face off on Sunday for Game 7. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- Playing in a Game 7 will be a new experience for virtually the entire Bay Area Dragons squad, and it's one they are greatly looking forward to.

The Dragons displayed their grit in an 87-84 victory over Barangay Ginebra on Wednesday night to send the 2022 PBA Commissioner's Cup Finals to a deciding seventh game, with American guard Myles Powell coming back from injury to lead the way.

They silenced the crowd of over 22,000 fans who came to watch Game 6 at the Araneta Coliseum, but an even bigger crowd is expected for Sunday's Game 7 which will take place at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan.

There, the PBA will look to break the attendance record of 54,048 fans who watched Game 7 of the 2017 Governors' Cup Finals between Ginebra and the Meralco Bolts.

"What an honor to be going to this," said Bay Area coach Brian Goorjian. "I can just imagine sending this to everybody back home. I've never been… Look out in front, look at the venue, listen."

"Now, again, what's coming up next is something I'm gonna treasure and my team will treasure," he added.

Even Powell, who has had a stint with the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA, has not played in a Game 7 before.

"This is my first time," said the American guard, who put up 29 points in Game 6. "When I was with the Sixers, we went to Game 6 with the [Toronto] Raptors. I didn't get to play, but I was a part of it, I got to experience it."

"This will be my first real Game 7 when I'm playing, I'm on the floor in front of 50,000 people. So I'm looking forward to it, and we'll be ready," he vowed.

Glen Yang, who also returned from injury to give Bay Area a lift in Game 6, couldn't hide his delight at the notion of a seventh game. The guard had missed Game 5 due to an ankle sprain, but put up 10 points, three rebounds, two assists, and two steals in Game 6 to help their cause.

"That's a dream come true for all of us," Yang said of playing a Game 7 in front of a crowd of 50,000 fans. "We always say it in the locker room. None of us have played in front of that many people ever, so we're all excited."

"One game to win it all, you can't ask for more than that," he added.

The Dragons have had to deal with crowds that are overwhelmingly pro-Ginebra throughout the finals, and they expect that Game 7 will be the same story. Even so, they are hoping for a packed stadium.

"We're in a country that loves basketball and the stadium's packed. We got 50,000 people waiting for us? That's why we're here. That's why we're breathing," said Goorjian.

"The first few games, I think [the crowd] affected us. But at this point, we love it. We embrace that villain role. We know everyone is against us, and at the end of the day, it's fun. You'd rather have that than no one in the crowd. So it's a good time," said Yang, for his part.



