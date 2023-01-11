KBL: Gutang, Changwon rout Seoul for bounce back win

Justin Gutang and the Changwon LG Sakers were triumphant against the Seoul SK Knights. Photo courtesy of Changwon on Instagram (@lgsakers).

Justin Gutang and the Changwon LG Sakers rediscovered their winning form by crushing the Seoul SK Knights, 85-61, on Tuesday at the Jamsil Students Gymnasium.

It was a bounce-back victory for the Sakers, who were coming off a 73-64 setback to the Goyang Carrot Jumpers last Saturday.

Gutang, the former De La Salle-College of St. Benilde star, produced seven points on 3-of-5 shooting along with four assists and one rebound in just under 15 minutes of game time.

The Sakers were led by Lee Jae-do, with 19 points, four rebounds, and two assists, while Egyptian star Assem Marei contributed a double-double of 14 points, 19 rebounds, and seven assists.

Changwon improved to 17-12 in the 2022-23 season of the Korean Basketball League (KBL), good for second in the standings.

Falling to a second straight loss was KT SonicBoom, which absorbed a 79-60 defeat against Jeonju KCC Egis at the Suwon KT Arena.

Suwon is still without former Ateneo de Manila University standout Dave Ildefonso, who has yet to be cleared to play for the KBL side. In his absence, Jarrod Jones put up 14 points and four rebounds, while Ha Yoon-gi scored 13 points.

The SonicBoom dropped to 13-17 in the season.

Meanwhile, SJ Belangel was limited to two points and one assist as the Daegu KOGAS Pegasus lost, 87-76, to the Goyang Carrot Jumpers last Monday at the Goyang Gymnasium.

The Pegasus fell to 12-17 in the season. They were led by Lee Dae-heon, who had 24 points and five boards in the loss.