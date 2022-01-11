WNBL: GAB summons Glutagence owner over unpaid salaries

Glutagence coach and team owner Justin Tan. Handout photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Games and Amusements Board (GAB) is seeking clarification from Justin Tan, the head coach and owner of the Glutagence Glow Boosters franchise, over his alleged non-payment of his players' salaries.

Glutagence joined the inaugural professional season of the Women's National Basketball League (WNBL), making it to the semifinals of the tournament. However, their games were forfeited in late November after Tan failed to pay their franchise fee to the league.

In a letter addressed to Tan, Dioscoro Bautista, the chief of GAB's professional sports division, inquired about his alleged non-payment of the Glutagence players' salaries.

"According to one of your players, weeks into the campaign, their first salary was already delayed, and the next half month's salary was still a bit late," said Bautista, citing a report from sports website Spin.

Since Glutagence's franchise was terminated, the Glow Boosters have allegedly not heard from Tan regarding their unpaid wages. "They were only given, in total, 1.5 months equivalent of salary," Bautista noted.

The agency required Tan to respond, in writing, to the allegations against him within 10 days of receiving the letter, which was dated January 10.

GAB's letter to Justin Tan, owner of the Glutagence Glow Boosters franchise.

"Our mandate is to look after the welfare of our licensees (the pros) and we're just doing our job," GAB chairman Baham Mitra said. "The responsibility of being a pro does not rest on the athletes alone but on the team and league officials as well."

"GAB will always make sure that contracts are followed," he stressed. "This will send signals to others that we are serious with our jobs. These are only a few of the benefits of becoming a pro under GAB."

Glutagence had a star-studded lineup in the inaugural WNBL-Pilipinas season, including eventual Rookie of the Year Raiza Palmera-Dy, top overall draft pick Fille Claudine Cainglet, and Gilas Pilipinas Women standouts Khate Castillo and Camille Claro.

They had a 4-4 win-loss record in the elimination round, and were tied 1-1 with Taguig in the best-of-3 semifinals when their participation was ceased.