Glutagence out of WNBL after owner fails to pay fees

The Glutagence Glow Boosters will no longer participate in the WNBL season. Handout photo.



MANILA, Philippines -- Glutagence will no longer participate in the inaugural season of the Women's National Basketball League (WNBL)-Pilipinas.

This, after its team owner and head coach, Justin Tan, failed to pay fees to the league.

Rhose Montreal, executive vice-president of the WNBL, explained the situation during the halftime of the NBL semifinals game between Pampanga and Taguig on Sunday night.

"This is to inform everyone that the Glutagence Glow Boosters’ participation in WNBL-Pilipinas shall be ceased, effective immediately," Montreal announced.

"After long and careful deliberation, the league has laid the decision due to owner and head coach Justin Tan’s inability to comply with the requirements asked of the Glow Boosters," she explained.

Glutagence coach and team owner Justin Tan. Handout photo.

The Glow Boosters were set to play in a do-or-die game against Taguig in the semifinals, with their series tied at 1-1.

However, the WNBL was compelled to act after Tan missed another deadline to settle the franchise's fee with the league.

Montreal said the WNBL has "exhausted all means for Mr. Tan and the Glow Boosters to retain their participation in the league," including repeatedly extending the deadline to pay the franchise fee.

"The league has maintained good faith in the negotiation process but Mr. Tan was unable to comply on his end," she said.

"We sympathize with the hardworking players, staff, and other key Glow Boosters personnel who have given their tremendous effort to this campaign," she added.

Glutagence boasted of a star-studded lineup that included Fille Claudine Cainglet, the top overall pick in the WNBL Draft, as well as veterans Raiza Palmera-Dy and Monique Del Carmen, and Gilas Pilipinas Women standouts Khate Castillo and Camille Claro.

They went 4-4 in the elimination round to enter the playoffs as the third seed.

With the development, Taguig has advanced to the WNBL finals where they will play the Parañaque Lady Aces.