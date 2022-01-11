Photo from Cignal HD Spikers' Facebook page

MANILA -- Ace blocker Riri Meneses is hopeful about her new team Cignal HD Spikers as she considers the rebuilding team as “complete package” after acquiring several players.

In an interview with One Sports’ “The Game”, Meneses lauded the current roster of the HD Spikers after her addition along with national team spiker Ces Molina, Jerrili Malabanan and two others.

“Kung titingnan mo 'yung lineup namin ngayon parang complete package na kami din. So talagang tatatrabahuhin lang,” she said.

According to the former Petro Gazz Angel, she is excited to meet new coaches and players as she found a new home with Cignal.

She revealed that the HD Spikers was one of the several teams who wooed her just before her contract with Petro Gazz expired.

“Nung time na matatapos na 'yung contract ko sa Petro Gazz, isa 'yung Cignal na nangulit din na kung pwede ko sila bigyan ng chance makausap. Nung nakausap ko sila, nakita ko din kung ano 'yung plan nila this year sa team. So, nagustuhan ko din 'yung plans nila, kaya ko rin sila napili,” Meneses explained.

Meneses also bared that management is beefing up their lineup to make it to the finals of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) after a runner up finish at Philippine Superliga in 2019.

For her part, the athlete assured her new team that she remains dedicated to and passionate about the sport.

“Siguro 'yung dedication ko sa work ko, 'yun 'yung hindi mawawala ngayon at mas madagdagan pa kasi nakikita natin na nagla-lockdown na naman. Nakaka-frustrate din kasi lahat kami, inaabangan na makalaro ulit. 'Yung passion na makapagtrabaho na lang ulit.”

Meneses will be playing under Cignal head coach Shaq delos Santos. The team also signed Marist Layug and Glaudine Troncoso.

They will join recent signings Graze Bombita, Gel Cayuna, Angeli Araneta, and Bia General.