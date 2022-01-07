MANILA -- Cignal is beefing up its roster in preparation for the Premier Volleyball League's (PVL) 2022 season.

The HD Spikers are looking to improve from their 1-8 outing in the 2021 Open Conference, as they acquired Ces Molina, Ria Meneses, and Jerrili Malabanan.

The three were formerly part of the Petro Gazz Angels.

Malabanan and Molina will reunite with Cignal head coach Shaq delos Santos, who was also their coach at Far Eastern University.

Cignal also signed Marist Layug and Glaudine Troncoso.

Layug used to be with PLDT, while Troncoso played for Sta. Lucia.

They will join recent signings Graze Bombita, Gel Cayuna, Angeli Araneta, and Bia General.