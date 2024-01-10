UAAP: Adamson boys bounce back by crushing UE

Adamson's Vince Reyes in action against UE in the UAAP Season 86 boys' basketball tournament, January 10, 2024 at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- Adamson University rebounded from its first loss of the UAAP Season 86 boys' basketball tournament by overwhelming the University of the East, 78-54, on Wednesday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Vince Reyes had 18 points, seven rebounds, and five assists while Mark Esperanza contributed 17 points as the Baby Falcons unloaded a 30-point third quarter, while holding down the Junior Warriors to nine points in that period.

Bouncing back from last Sunday's 64-67 defeat to University of Santo Tomas, Adamson improved to a league-best 8-1 record.

Coach Mike Fermin knows that the Falcons got their reality check with the setback they suffered to the Tiger Cubs to open the second round.

"A wake up call yun. Basta ang sa amin lang, being on top, there's a prize for that. Target ka ng ibang teams. To be able to be consistent, hindi tayo magpabaya. Hindi yung okay lang. Dapat, may sense of urgency everytime we play," said Fermin.

"Dapat meron kaming goal na gusto naming makuha. Of course, the ultimate goal is to win the championship. Pero, the immediate goal is entering the Final Four. The task at hand is winning every game," he added.

Earlier in the day, UST followed up its upset over Adamson by beating De La Salle-Zobel, 78-66, while National University Nazareth School edged out Ateneo, 62-61.

With a 7-2 record, the second-running Bullpups remained a game ahead of the Tiger Cubs, who rose to 6-3 in solo third.

Later, Far Eastern University-Diliman seized the fourth spot with a 5-4 card following an 87-61 rout of UP Integrated School.

Andrei Dungo scored 16 of his 26 points in the second half and logged 13 rebounds, six assists, and six steals to lead UST in extending its winning streak to three games. The Tiger Cubs also survived a triple-double effort from Zobel's Kieffer Alas, who put up 12 points, 16 rebounds, and 11 assists.

NU-Nazareth leaned on Nigerian big man Collins Akowe, who had 19 points and 22 rebounds while Mac Alfanta also had a double-double with 16 points and 11 boards and dished out six assists.

The Scores

First Game

NUNS (62) – Akowe 19, Alfanta 16, Usop 6, Cartel 5, Reroma 4, Tagotongan 3, Nepacena 3, Pillado 3, Palanca 2, Figueroa 1, Solomon 0.

Ateneo (61) – Porter 17, Urbina 11, Lagdamen 10, Madrangca 9, Asistio 4, De Guzman 3, Suico 3, Delos Santos 2, Espinas 2, Ong 0, Prado 0, Domangcas 0, Tupas 0.

Quarterscores: 12-20, 34-33, 51-47, 62-61

Second Game

UST (78) – Dungo 26, Lim 14, Ludovice 14, Manding 6, Buenaflor 4, Reyes 4, Kaw 3, Manding 3, Velasquez 2, Ferrer 2, Verzosa 0, Zanoria 0, Esteban 0, Vidanes 0, Bucsit 0, Loreto 0.

DLSZ (66) – Espina 17, Alas 12, Daja 10, Favis 8, Dabao 7, Dimaano 6, Cruz 4, Arboleda 2, Arejola 0, Domangcas 0, Pabellano 0, Atienza 0.

Quarterscores: 14-18, 34-32, 55-49, 78-66

Third Game

AdU (78) – Reyes 18, Esperanza 17, Medina 10, Carillo 8, Artango 8, Sajili 6, Umali 5, Perez 3, Tumaneng 3, Bonzalida 0, Abayon 0, De Jesus 0.

UE (54) – Alejandro 13, Lagat 12, Sarza 8, Sabroso 7, Almanza 6, Dahino 4, Datumalim 2, Pedrita 2, De Leon 0, Despi 0, Farochilen 0, Correa 0, Suria 0.

Quarterscores: 15-18, 32-34, 62-43, 78-54

Fourth Game

FEU-D (87) – Cabigting 12, Pre 11, Gordon 11, Daa 10, Pascual 9, Cabonilas 8, Herbito 6, Miller 5, Mecha 5, De Guzman 4, Burgos 4, Godoy 2, Castillejos 0, Gemao 0.

UPIS (61) – Melicor 22, Tubungbanua 12, Gomez de Liaño 11, Egea 9, Valdeavilla 4, Pascual 2, Coronel 1, Uvero 0.

Quarterscores: 18-11, 37-23, 60-47, 87-61

